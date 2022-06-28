Divergent Wealth Advisors Sells 216,032 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 16.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.43% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 60,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.