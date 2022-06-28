Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $19.31 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $256.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.80 and its 200 day moving average is $276.71.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

