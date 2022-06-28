Burt Wealth Advisors Has $26.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 7.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

