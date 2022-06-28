Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

