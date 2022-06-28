Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.13 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.