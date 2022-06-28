Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Trimmed by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 6.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

