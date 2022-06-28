Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 46.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $451,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.58. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

