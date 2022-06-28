Retirement Planning Group Has $347,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

