Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VEA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

