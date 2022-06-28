Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.