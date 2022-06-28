Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 951,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 355,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 535,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

