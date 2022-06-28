Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $184.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.59.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.