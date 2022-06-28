Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

