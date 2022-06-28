Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

