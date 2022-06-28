Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 28,236 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 11.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

