Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

