Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $155.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

