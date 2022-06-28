Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 144,743 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

