Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day moving average of $352.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.