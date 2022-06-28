Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average is $352.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

