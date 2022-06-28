Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 4,555 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.