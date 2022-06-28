PFG Advisors Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $887.30.

Tesla stock opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $773.98 and its 200-day moving average is $894.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

