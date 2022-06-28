Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

