Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $773.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $894.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $887.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

