Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

