Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $887.30.

TSLA stock opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $773.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

