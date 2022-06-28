Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,585 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

