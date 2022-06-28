Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,108 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 77,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

