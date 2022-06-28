Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.