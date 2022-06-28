AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,864.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 204,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 197,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

NYSE:MRK opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

