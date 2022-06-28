AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.43 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

