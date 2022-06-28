Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

