NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

