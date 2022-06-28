Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 1,712 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.44 and its 200-day moving average is $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

