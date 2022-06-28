Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 805,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

