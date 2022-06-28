Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

