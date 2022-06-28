WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,289,000 after buying an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after buying an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 749,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.
Featured Articles
