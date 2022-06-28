Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,530 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 6.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

