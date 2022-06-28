iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 847.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.