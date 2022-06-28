WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 173,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.5% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

