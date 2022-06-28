Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

