Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

