iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Cut by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

