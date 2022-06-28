Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $315.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.38. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

