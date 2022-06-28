Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 16,005 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

