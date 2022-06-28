Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.5% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 44.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 84.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.39. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

