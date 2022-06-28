Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 535.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 70,363 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

