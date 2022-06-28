Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.