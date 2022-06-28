Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

