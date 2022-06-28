iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

